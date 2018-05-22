Royal wedding makes Yapton bride late for her big day

A Yapton bride who got married on Saturday admitted watching the royal wedding as she got ready resulted in her being a little late for her own big day.

As reported last week, Kerrie and Lee Simpson also had the FA Cup Final to contend with, but thankfully the day went without a hitch.

Kerrie and Lee from Yapton

Kerrie said: “The day was amazing. Everyone did well with concealing the football from me and I still have no idea what the outcome is.”

Guests were surprised with Meghan and Harry masks in a nod to the other wedding going on, something Kerrie said they ‘absolutely loved’.

“We kept finding them propped up in bushes around the hotel grounds. They all thought it was a brilliant idea and enjoyed the touch.”

The couple told the Observer, as soon as they heard about the clash they planned the make the most of it.

Kerrie Giddings, 28, said: “We set the date first, we booked it in January last year.

As soon as it was announced that they were having a spring wedding I knew it was going to happen. I was annoyed at first but it has been quite fun, we have had lots of joke messages from people saying they couldn’t make it as they were going to another wedding.”

One such message included an RSVP supposedly sent from Ms Markle and the prince. It had the dietary requirements as champagne and caviar,” said Kerrie. “When I thanked my nan for it she asked ‘how did you know it was me?’ – I said because it was in her handwriting, she has very distinctive handwriting.”

For fiancé, building materials company director Lee Simpkins, the day nearly came with a more disastrous clash, as Kerrie explained: “I thought it was just our day and then I found about about the FA Cup final.

“My partner is a Spurs fan and when they got to the semi-finals he said ‘this could be it’, I admit I did run around the house when they lost – I was so happy.”

Their big day was held at Buxted Park Hotel, Uckfield, and saw Kerrie involve the royal wedding coverage in her ‘getting ready’ photographs.