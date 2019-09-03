Road in Worthing closed after car and pedestrian collide

A road in Worthing was closed by police last night following a collision between a car and pedestrian.

Police were called to the incident in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, at around 8.43pm.

Police at the scene

A spokesman confirmed that the pedestrian suffered 'minor injuries' and was taken to Worthing hospital as a precaution.

SEE MORE: Worthing town centre milkshake parlour closes down

Worthing councillors clash over Brexit preparations: ‘We’re at the cliff edge’

'It was terrible": Staff caught up in attempted robbery at pizza take-away in Wick

Police at the scene