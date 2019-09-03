Road in Worthing closed after car and pedestrian collide

A road in Worthing was closed by police last night following a collision between a car and pedestrian.
Police were called to the incident in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, at around 8.43pm.
A spokesman confirmed that the pedestrian suffered 'minor injuries' and was taken to Worthing hospital as a precaution.
SEE MORE: Worthing town centre milkshake parlour closes down
Worthing councillors clash over Brexit preparations: ‘We’re at the cliff edge’
'It was terrible": Staff caught up in attempted robbery at pizza take-away in Wick