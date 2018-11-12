Remembrance Sunday: Watch over 4,000 people attend Worthing's moving Armistice Day commemorations

Thousands of people gathered in Worthing yesterday in an outpouring of remembrance and respect to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The streets around Worthing Town Hall were full of people looking to pay tribute to those who made such a sacrifice in defence of their country.

The Garden of Remembrance at Worthing Town Hall. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

Members of the public were joined by local dignitaries, as well as veterans and active members of the armed forces.

Once the wreaths had been laid and the Last Post sounded, the congregation bowed their heads in silence to remember the contributions of generations past and present in conflicts around the world.

In the evening, beacon events were held on Worthing seafront as part of the international Battle's Over tribute, with 1,000 beacons lit across the UK to symbolise an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

In what was one of the largest events in Sussex, more than 4,000 people attended the Worthing commemorations - nearly double the usual crowds of 2,500.

With 7,000 knitted poppies draped over Worthing Town Hall to create a stunning backdrop, the community united for a service and two minutes silence at 11am before a march past involving service personnel and other community representatives.

Councillor Paul Baker, mayor of Worthing, said: “It was the most special of Remembrance Days coinciding with 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“It really was a momentous occasion and I want to thank the whole town for turning out and taking their time to remember those brave armed services personnel and civilians who gave so much so that we can be free.”

