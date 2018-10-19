Refurbished East Preston Art Deco house is available to rent for £1,575 a month

This fully refurbished Art Deco three bedroom semi-detached house in East Preston has been beautifully restored to a high standard.
Appletree Lodge, in Golden Acre, includes modern facilities but retains its original character features.
Clever use of light coloured decor, floor coverings and fitments reflects the sun through the south-facing windows creating a light-filled, bright and beautiful space.
Ideal for families or couples, located on a private sea estate close to the seafront and just half a mile from East Preston village centre.
Some restrictions apply – full-time working, no smokers, no pets. Available October.
Fees: £2,362.50, deposit, £110pp referencing and £190 admin. Joint income £50,400 or guarantor.
Rent: £1,575pcm.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com