Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council
The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 29 and November 5.
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.
Aldwick
AW/366/21/HH: 7 Cedar Close. Erection of single storey rear extension with first floor juliet balcony, installation of 2 x side dormers following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.
Angmering
A/227/21/OUT: Wilmington, Arundel Road. Outline application with all matters reserved (except access) for the erection of 7 no. residential dwellings, vehicular & pedestrian access, with all matters reserved except for access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan (Countryside).
A/223/21/HH: 38 East Drive. Erection of single storey rear and side extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.
Arundel
AB/116/21/L: 56 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent for a replacement flat roof, new lantern and sedum roof.
AB/130/21/HH: 55 Fitzalan Road. Erection of single storey rear extension. First floor extension and front facing dormer. Porch to front.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/138/21/HH: 17 Downview Road, Barnham. Single storey front extension with alterations to fenestration.
Bersted
BE/143/21/HH: 19 South Way. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Removal of existing three lean-to structures and erection of single storey side and rear extension.
BE/153/21/A: Rolls Royce Technology And Logistics Centre, Newlands Road. Installation: 1 x non-illuminated fascia sign, 4 x non-illuminated totem signs and 2 x flags.
Bognor Regis
BR/236/21/PL: Deal House, 11-15 Sturges Road. Demolition of existing garage and replacement with 1 No. 1 bedroom self contained unit. Additional cycle store and bin storage amendments. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.
BR/250/21/PL: Unit 5, Dickinson Plac. Ground & first floor extensions. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
East Preston
EP/142/21/HH: 38 Vermont Drive. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 2 x side dormers, Juliet balcony and conversion of roof from hip to gable end and single storey ground infill extension.
EP/144/21/HH: 34 Orchard Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.
Felpham
FP/230/21/HH: Spring Cottage, 90 Felpham Road. Partial conversion of existing garage. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area).
FP/197/21/HH: 15 Vicarage Lane. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Detached garage.
FP/229/21/HH: 11 Chaucer Way. Single storey side extension and replacement front porch.
FP/231/21/T: Various Locations Gateway Lodge, Felpham Road. Fell 1 No. Ornamental Cherry tree (T1); Fell 1 No. Horse Chestnut tree (T2); Crown reduction of 1 No. Olive tree by maximum 2m to leave height 4m and spread 2m (T3).
FP/233/21/HH: 17 Bala Crescent. Single storey rear and side extension, loft conversion and 1 x rear dormer.
FP/232/21/HH: 63 Downveiw Road. Removal of existing conservatory & erection of single storey side & rear extensions.
FP/237/21/HH: 42 Minton Road. Erection of single storey side and rear extension including the installation of front porch.
Ferring
FG/159/21/HH: Magalia, Tamarisk Way. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear extension.
FG/172/21/T: Land south of The Pantiles. 1 No. Ash tree - reduce canopy by 2m to leave height 7-9m and spread 4-6m.
FG/190/21/CLE: Ferring Country Centre And Riding Stables, Rife Way. Lawful development certificate for existing use for dog agility classes using indoor riding school facilities.
FG/192/21/HH: 37 Ferringham Lane. Dormer extension.
FG/193/21/HH: 5 Colindale Road. Two storey side extension & ground floor front extension.
Kingston
K/50/21/HH: Beachy House, Middle Way, Kingston Gorse. Erection of two storey side extension, first floor front and rear extension, detached garage with storage room and associated external works.
Littlehampton
LU/306/21/T: Winterton Lodge, Goda Road. 1 No. Lime tree (T1) - Crown lift to 4m and shorten back roadside growth by 1m on north & west sides to height 16m & spread 7m. 2 No. Chestnuts and 4 No. Sycamores (G1) - reduce lateral growth on south & east side by 2m to leave height 16m & spread 4-5m. 1 No. Sweet Chestnut (T2) - Crown lift to 3m; 1 No Sweet Chestnut (T3) - reduce away from property by 2m to leave height 17m and spread 10m 2No. Holm Oaks (G2) - Crown lift to 3m and Crown reduction to height 18m and spread 8m.
LU/333/21/HH: 2 Larkspur Close. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and part conversion of garage to habitable use.
LU/335/21/HH: 14 West Head. Erection of self-contained annexe in rear following the demolition of existing rear shed.
LU/334/21/HH: 3 Maltravers Drive. Single storey rear infill extension.
Middleton
M/133/21/HH: 15 Old Point. Erection of single storey side/rear extension.
Pagham
P/148/21/HH: Butterlees Barn, Pagham Road. Single storey extension to existing residential barn complex.
Rustington
R/264/21/HH: 9 Meadway. Single storey rear extensions.
R/266/21/HH: 37 Church Road. Conversion of roof space to habitable use with rear dormer and velux rooflights to front elevation.
R/270/21/HH: 37 Kirdford Close. Erection of single storey front/side extension.
Walberton
WA/100/21/HH: Southwood Lodge, West Walberton Lane. Hip to gable annexe roof extension, 1 x replacement rear dormer and re-roofing.
WA/102/21/T: Manor Lodge, The Street. 5 No. Mature Common LImes (G1) remove the established clipped basal suckers from the base of each tree and return annually to remove new growth from dormant buds.