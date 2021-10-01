Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/116/21/HH: Field Place, Nyton Road. Erection of part single, part two storey side extension with first floor rear balcony and 1 x front dormer, and front porch extension following the demolition of side link building and part garage.

Aldwick

AW/316/21/T: Stratton, 9 Kingsway. Fell and remove 2 No. Field Maple trees and 1 No. Oak tree.

AW/317/21/T: Various Locations, Aldwick Bay Estate. Various works to various trees.

AW/327/21/T: 8 West Drive. Crown reduction of 1 No. Oak tree to height 8m and spread 4m.

AW/328/21/HH: 17 Marquis Way. Erection of single storey rear conservatory.

AW/334/21/T: Vega, 17 Kingsway, Aldwick. Crown reduction of 1 No. Quercus Ilex tree to height and spread 16m.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/122/21/HH: 44 Spinney Walk, Barnham. Erection of single storey rear and front porch extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/201/21/PL: Ravenna, Richmond Avenue West. Erection of a new building comprising of 3 No apartments (2 No 2 bed units & 1 No 1 bed unit), including alterations to the fenestration of the existing building (resubmission following BR/176/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/218/21/PL: CPR Ltd, 1 Unit Dickenson Place. Provision of specialist paint booth in existing light industrial building including roof ducts/vents. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/222/21/PL: Vincent House, 75 Highfield Road. Readvertisement due to Drainage Plan corrected to remove elevations & site plan. Creation of 1 No 1 Bed & 1 No 2 bed Units to roof space of existing block with 2 No new car parking space and revised access provision. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/224/21/HH: 3 Glencathara Road. Replacement conservatory with change of roof from pitch to flat roof.

BR/225/21/T: Hardy House, 25 Nelson Road. Crown reduction of 1 No. Oak tree to height approx 10m and spread approx 8m.

East Preston

EP/115/21/HH: New Lodge, Seaview Road. Hip to gable roof extension with construction of 2 x side dormer extensions.

Felpham

FP/206/21/HH: 10 Old Manor House Gardens. Single storey front porch/garage extension.

FP/209/21/HH: 5 Drake Park. Erection of single storey rear conservatory.

Ford

F/16/21/PL: HM Prison Ford, Ford Road. Installation of a 239.2MWh Solar Photovoltaic (PV) generation system. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/40/21/HH: 41 Coastal Road, East Preston. Replacement sun room with associated internal alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/294/21/TEL: Land at Hawthorn Road, Wick. Prior Notification under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for a proposed 15.0m Phase 8 monopole C/W wraparound cabinet base and associated ancillary works.

LU/209/21/HH: Lamorna, Berry Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description now including ‘erection of alink extension between garage and dwelling’. Retrospective application for conversion of existing garage and storage area into annexe.

LU/285/21/HH: 6 Grand Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

LU/289/21/PL: 69 Wick Farm Road. Laying of area of hardstanding for front driveway.

LU/293/21/T: Rosemead Park. Fell 1 No. Himalayan Cotoneaster tree (T42). Fell and grind group of Leylandii Cypress trees (approx 45 trees) (T5).

LU/297/21/HH: 4 Esmonde Close. Erection of single storey side, rear and front porch extension and loft conversion with 1 x rear dormer.

Lyminster

LY/15/21/PL: Crossbush Service Station, Lyminster Road. Erection of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class E) with associated infrastructure. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Middleton

M/107/21/HH: Oakwood, 102 Middleton Road. Erection of first floor side extension.

Rustington

R/235/21/HH: 24 Shirley Close. Installation of canopy over existing front porch and change of roof tiles.

Yapton

Y/135/21/L: Rose Cottage, Church Road. Listed building consent to install an electric vehicle charging point in garage.

Y/141/21/PL: Land East of Drove Lane. Temporary Sales Cabin & associated landscaping. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character & appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area, affects a Public Right of Way & is in Strategic Site SD7 (Zero Rated) as other development.