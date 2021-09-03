Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Angmering

A/182/21/T: Furzefield Scout Campsite, Dappers Lane. 1 No. Ash (T1) - Re coppice to a stool as one stem has already failed recently and blocked the road. Leaving the tree at approx 1m tall. 1 No. Oak (T2) - Reduce tree back to campsite boundary. Leaving the tree at approx 3m tall & 3 m wide.

Planning

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/114/21/PL: Land to rear of Highground House & Orchard End, Highground Lane, Barnham. Creation of 1 No. 1.5 storey dwelling on brownfield (previous use commercial car parking / children’s play area associated with holiday let business) (resubmission following BN/53/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & is in CIL Zone 3 & is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

BN/115/21/T: Field Place, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. Ash tree (T1) - Reduction of western crown by approx. 2-3m to balance with rest of crown to leave approx height of 20m and spread of 12m.

Bognor Regis

BR/199/21/HH: 38 Victoria Drive. Erection of 6 foot fence in front garden following the removal of existing hedge and wall and extend existing dropped kerb.

BR/203/21/T: Melanies Gardens, Mead Lane. Oak (T1) - Reduce crown by 1.5m back to previous pruning points and remove basal epicormic growth. To stop excessive overhang to neighbouring property and touching adjacent building.

East Preston

EP/101/21/HH: 35 Roundstone Crescent. Erection of single storey rear, part two storey side and front porch extension.

Ferring

FG/141/21/HH: 8 Lamorna Gardens. Removal of conservatory and construction of rear extension for disabled living to provide wet room and other facilities for disabled access. Re-location of existing conservatory roof to existing greenhouse.

FG/152/21/HH: 1 Upper West Drive. Proposed two storey side extension.

FG/155/21/T: Oaklawn, Greystoke Road. Crown Reduction of 2 No. Holm oak trees in front garden by 3m to a final spread of 7.5m.

Littlehampton

LU/257/21/HH: 6 St Marys Close. Erection of single storey rear/side extension and part two storey side extension.

Rustington

R/208/21/L: Herne Farm House, 2 Park Drive. Listed building consent to replace 4 No. ground floor windows, a pair of glazed French doors and a part glazed external door in the northern modern extension to the original house.

R/216/21/HH: 22 Windsor Drive. Single storey rear extension and part conversion of garage to habitable use.

R/217/21/PL: Kenmore Guest House, Claigmar Road. Change of use from C1 guest house with C3 ancillary residential use to C3 residential use with C1 ancillary guest accommodation, replacement of existing conservatory with a single storey rear extension, replacement front entrance porch & minor other external alterations. This site is in CIL Zone 4 & is CIL Liable as dwelling.

Yapton