Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Aldingbourne

AL/107/21/PL: Woodgate Centre, Oak Tree Lane, Woodgate. Demolition of the Woodgate Centre buildings (including 3 No. residential dwellings) & the construction of 180 No. residential dwellings with the creation of new vehicular access with footways and cycleways, ancillary road infrastructure, emergency access arrangements, associated parking, public open space, including children’s play space, landscape planting, surface water attenuation & drainage & other associated infrastructure. This site in in Cil Zone H SP2, BEW Strategic Site and is not CIL Liable.

Planning

AL/105/21/HH: April Cottage, Lidsey Road, Woodgate. Replacement roof with raised ridge and dormers together with rear extension.

Aldwick

AW/275/21/HH: 27 The Drive. Erection of single storey side/rear extension and extension to detached garage. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House Conservation Area.

AW/270/21/HH: 23 Hawkins Close. Installation of a drop kerb to 23 and 25 Hawkins Close.

AW/272/21/HH: 73 Marlborough Court, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to kitchen.

AW/277/21/HH: 16 Wilman Gardens. Loft conversion to form new 1st floor with dormers.

AW/276/21/HH: The Quest, Cypress Way. Erection of side/rear extension to provide attached annexe and conservatory and conversion of existing front conservatory to garden room.

AW/278/21/HH: 10 Chawkmare Coppice. Erection of single storey side/rear extension to create attached annexe, front porch extension, garage conversion to habitable use and alterations to openings/fenestration following the demolition of existing conservatories.

AW/280/21/T: Aspens, 20 Margaret Close. Crown lift 1 No. Blue Atlas Cedar tree to leave a clearance of 5.2m.

AW/281/21/HH: 5 The Courtyard, Fish Lane. Garage conversion to habitable use and loft conversion with 1 x dormer.

AW/282/21/T: 47 Fish Lane. Crow Reduction of 1 No. Oak T1 currently 30 meters high, 15 meters wide, 1-2 Meter reduction all around to an approximate finished height of 28m and 13m spread.

Angmering

A/170/21/HH: Culverden, The Thatchway. Single storey front and single storey rear extension.

A/173/21/T: Tara, Ham Manor Close. Fell 3 No. Conifer trees.

A/178/21/HH: 2 Weavers Croft, Weavers Hill. Conversion of garage to habitable use, hip to gable loft conversion with 1 x rear dormer and alterations to openings/fenestration.

Arundel

AB/102/21/DOC: Old Bank House, 1 High Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AB/121/20/L relating to condition 2- materials and design (replacement joinery including doors & skirting boards, and drainage & electrical systems for bathrooms/kitchen).

AB/93/21/HH: 1 Stewards Rise. Erection of a single storey side extension.

AB/101/21/HH: 43 Torton Hill Road. Erection of two storey side/rear extension, porch to front with associated alterations to fenestration and drainage works.

AB/106/21/HH: 188 Fitzalan Road. Construction of 1 x front dormer, enlargement of existing rear dormer to include juliet balcony and alterations to fenestration.

AB/107/21/HH: 188 Fitzalan Road. Erection of a single storey summer house and associated works.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/112/21/PL: Land adj to 14 Stoneyfield Cottages, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. 4 bed detached dwelling and associated parking and gardens. This application is within CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/110/21/HH: Shelley House, Church Lane, Eastergate. Single storey rear extension and associated alterations. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Eastergate Square Conservation Area.

BN/111/21/L: Shelley House, Church Lane, Eastergate. Listed building consent for single storey rear extension and associated alterations.

BN/113/21/HH: 26 Gospond Road, Barnham. Erection of single storey side extension and loft conversion with 1 x rear dormer following the demolition of existing single storey front and side extensions.

Bersted

BE/134/21/PL: 15 The Croft. Conversion of 1 No. dwelling into 2 No. dwellings.

Climping

CM/46/21/PL: Land to the rear of Bairds Farm Shop, Crookthorn Lane. Variation of conditions following grant of APP/C3810/W/19/3227274 (CM/16/18/PL) relating to Condition Nos 2 - approved plans, 3 - Construction & Environmental Management Plan, 4 - tree protection & retention, 5 surface water drainage and 9 - car parking.

East Preston

EP/64/21/PL: 111 Sea Road. Readvertisement due to amended description. Alterations to existing premises to facilitate use as Office. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/178/21/T: Junction of Wyke Lane North/Roundle Rd and Roundle Square, o/s 1 & 2 Roundle Avenue and West side of Roundle Square. Various works to various trees.

FP/182/21/T: 11A Outerwyke Avenue. 1 No. Turkey Oak - reduce limbs by 3m to leave 5m.

Ferring

FG/122/21/T: 258 Goring Way. 1 No. Holm Oak - reduce height to 12.5m, reduce radial spread on western to 4m and eastern canopy to 7m.

FG/128/21/HH: 23 Little Paddocks. Rear first floor extension & front balcony/inset dormer.

FG/140/21/CLE: The Ladydell site, Hangleton Lane. Lawful development certificate the existing use as a single residential unit.

FG/139/21/CLE: The Ladydell site, Hangleton Lane. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of unit being used as workshops and stores (Class B1, B2 and B8).

FG/148/21/T: 3 Grange Park. 1 No. Beech tree (T1) - Crown reduction to leave height approx 15m and spread approx 6 and crown thinning up to 15%. 1 No. Holm oak tree (T2)crown reduction to leave height approx 9m and spread of approx 4m and crown thinning up to 15%.

FG/150/21/T: 1 Sea Lane Close. Fell 1 No. Monterey Cypress tree (T1) and fell 1 No. Austrian Pine tree (T2).

FG/153/21/T:148 Littlehampton Road. 1 No. Monterey Cypress tree (T2) - Crown thin by approx 15% and reduce and reshape canopy by removing tip growth around 1.5 to 2m all over to leave final height approx 21-23m and spread approx 5-6m.

FG/154/21/HH: Cambrae, The Warren. Erection of boundary fencing.

Littlehampton

LU/252/21/PL: 6 Selborne Place, Selborne Road. Change from current 8 bedroom large house in multiple occupation (sui generis) to a 9 bedroom large house in multiple occupation (sui generis). This application affects the character & appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area.

LU/251/21/PL: 57 River Road. Partial demolition of number 57 River Road, change of use & redevelopment to provide a flatted development comprising 6 No apartments, with private amenity space, parking & cycle storage. including the partial demolition of the adjacent boundary wall to provide a new pedestrian access & the creation of a floating pontoon with resident morning spaces (resubmission following LU/247/21/PL). This application affects the character & appearance of the Littlehampton River Road Conservation Aree & is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/245/21/HH: 34 Courtwick Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.

LU/254/21/HH: 17 Peregrine Road. Erection of two storey rear extension, single storey side extension to create garage and single storey front porch extension following the demolition of existing garage.

Pagham

P/117/21/PL: Sefter Farm, Pagham Road. Readvertisement due to Proposed Site Plan amended to clarify site proposals. Construction of a new packhouse including relocation of staff parking area and landscaping. This site may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

P/121/21/HH: 80 Hook Lane. Erection of a flat roof rear extension.

Rustington

R/206/21/HH: 1 Ingram Close. Erection of front porch extension following demolition of existing front porch.

R/209/21/HH: West Hayne, 19 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Single storey side infill extension, single storey first floor rear extension, single storey front porch extension, rear flat roof extension and raising of garage roof to form 1st floor for storage.