Nick Gibb to serve in Boris Johnson’s Government

Nick Gibb will serve under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP was appointed schools minister by David Cameron and continued in the role under Theresa May.

It was confirmed yesterday he would remain in post under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Mr Gibb said: “Delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to continue as schools minister pushing forward our agenda to raise standards in schools so that we give every child the knowledge and ability to succeed in an exciting post Brexit global future.”

He will serve directly under Gavin Williamson, the former Defence Secretary, who takes over from Damian Hinds as Education Secretary.