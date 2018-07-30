New petrol station for Asda Ferring store set for approval

Plans for a petrol station next to Asda’s Ferring store could be approved by councillors next week.

Arun District Council rejected a planning application for a six pump station with 12 filling positions, a drive-to-pay kiosk and a jet wash facility back in May.

However the supermarket giant has now resubmitted revised plans, with the staff kiosk and jet wash both deleted from the proposals.

Instead the petrol station, located to the north of the store, would be automated with a control room included.

The revised application is due to be discussed by the council’s development control committee next Wednesday (August 8), with officers recommending approval with conditions.

Both Ferring Parish Council and the Ferring Conservation Group have opposed the plans, 21 objections have been received along with a 87-strong petition submitted against the proposals.

Three letters of support have been received.

The main objections focus on the new buildings’ impact on the environment and neighbouring residential properties as well as potential for creating more congestion.

But according to planning officers the building and forecourt canopy are limited in size and scale with landscape screening proposed.

Meanwhile noise assessment reports demonstrate given the existing background noise levels and distances to residential boundaries the development would not result in materially adverse effects on residential amenity provided hours of use of the equipment is restricted and acoustic fencing is erected.

They concluded: “The use applied for is for 24-hour operation. However, subject to a restriction on opening hours to accord with the food store it is considered that the proposal would be acceptable in terms of visual and residential amenity.”

The meeting is held in public at the Arun Civic Centre in Littlehampton starting at 2.30pm.

