New A284 Lyminster bypass: Plans submitted for northern half of route

Plans for the northern half of the Lyminster bypass have been submitted by West Sussex County Council.

The new road will link the A259 to the south and with the existing A284 north of the village approximately 600 metres south of the A27 Crossbush roundabout.

Lyminster bypass plans

The application, submitted by the county council, covers the northern section, while the southern part is being delivered by a developer as part of a new mixed-use neighbourhood.

The two sections of highway together will form the new A284 Lyminster bypass.

The northern section will include a T-junction with the existing A284, realignment of the existing A284 to connect to the new section of highway, a signallised Pegasus crossing, a 225 metre viaduct over the Black Ditch, an attenuation pond and three metre wide shared cycleway/footway on the west side of the carriageway.

According to the application around 30,000 commuters cross the district on weekdays, with the proposed scheme designed to alleviate the congestion pressure currently experienced by the existing network and specifically the A284 through Lyminster village.

Lyminster bypass plans

It states: “The proposed bypass will improve north-south links from the A27 to Littlehampton by reducing the delays associated with the existing A284 Lyminster Road and the Wick level crossing.

“This scheme is expected to make the A284 Lyminster Road quieter and encourage walking and cycling on the route.”

A number of objections to the application have already been received.

They suggested the northern end of the new bypass would ‘not be fit for purpose’, raised the effect on people living in nearby properties, and highlighted concerns about the width of the shared cycleway/footway, visual impact of the scheme and road safety.

One wrote: “The proposed bypass at the northern end is routed through the current A284 road 600m short of the Crossbush junction. The current road is highly congested already seven days a week during daylight hours already and adding the bypass funnel more traffic from Littlehampton will make this situation worse.”

However several letters of support have also been sent to the county council. One said: “The Lyminster bypass is long overdue and is urgently required due to increased traffic from the housing development on Toddington Lane.

“The delays caused by the level crossing and the Morrisons roundabout are damaging to business and the health of local residents.”

To comment visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/planning using code WSCC/049/18/LY.