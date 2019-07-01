Extra homes at new Westergate development given thumbs up

Plans to add another 23 homes to an already approved development in Westergate have been given the go-ahead by Arun District Council.

In 2015, Taylor Wimpey was given permission to build 268 homes at Nyton Nursery, in Nyton Road, following an appeal to the planning inspectorate.

This latest application will see the northern part of the development swell from 45 homes to 68, with seven of the extra houses classed as affordable.

The council received a handful of objections to the application, with concerns raised about traffic and the strain the extra people would place on local services.

Adding to objections from Walberton Parish Council and Eastergate Parish Council, Rob Bates, of Barnham & Eastergate Parish Council, said villages in the area had taken ‘more housing than is believed reasonable’.

Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) reminded the development control committee on Wednesday that, while the council had refused the original application for 268 homes in 2014, it had been overturned on appeal.

He told members: “What we have in front of us is basically the result of the appeal plus a little bit more.

“There is no way in which we can turn the clock back. The appeal has been granted and we can’t go against that.

“It’s unfortunate but there we are – that’s the way the planning system works.”

Hugh Coster (Ind, Aldwick East) said allowing developers to add ‘a little bit here and a little bit there’ led to ‘congestion by very small degrees’.

He added: “It worries me but it seems we can’t do anything about it.”

The 23 extra homes would add more than half a million pounds to the £1.44m of S106 contributions Taylor Wimpey has already agreed to pay.

The money will go towards education, library and fire services as well as health, sport and the realignment of the A29.