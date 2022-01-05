Decision due on seven-bedroom Littlehampton HMO plans

Cornwall Road

ADC’s planning committee will meet later today (January 5) to decide whether a property on Cornwall Road can be converted into a ‘house in multiple occupation’ or HMO.

Seven bedrooms would be included and officers have recommended the plans for approval with conditions.

A previous plan to turn the property into a nine bed HMO was withdrawn in July 2021 (LU/145/21/PL).

This was partly due to concerns over ‘inner rooms’ which can impede escape in the event of a fire and inadequate kitchen facilities.

New plans show one communal kitchen and dining room as well as an outside patio space for residents.

Work already started

Concerns were expressed by nearby residents who said that work had already started – without planning permission.

After an inspection in November, it was found that demolition works to the garage and construction of an extension had already started.

James Walsh (LDem, Beach) said: “In my view this is gross overdevelopment of this site.

“I hope the planning committee will take a good look and throw it out, especially as the developer has jumped the gun.”

Officers said the council would ‘continue to monitor’ the situation and ‘take action where appropriate’.

Parking deemed adequate

Parking spaces have increased from three to five and there will be eight cycle spaces.

There have been 14 objections to the plans – including one from Littlehampton Town Council – calling the proposals ‘unsafe’ due to the level of parking and lack of turning space.

But the highways authority had no objection to the plans and said there is ‘no evidence’ that site access is unsafe.

A council housing officer said the revised plans now meet HMO standards.

Some objectors expressed concerns that a HMO could be linked to anti-social behaviour and would see one less family home.

But officers said the HMO would likely be occupied by couples, single people, younger people, or the elderly and would be unlikely to damage housing mix.