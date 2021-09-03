‘Support your local businesses’ urges Adur District Council chairman

Stephen Chipp, chairman of Adur District Council, made his way around the businesses in Southwick Square along with the Worthing town crier, Bob Smytherman, to showcase what the town has to offer.

Mr Chipp visited Shoreham in July and has future plans to visit Lancing to highlight businesses in those areas.

Mr Chipp said his main goal as chair is to really ‘highlight and get some exposure’ for these businesses.

He added: “One of the goals is to get people to shop locally and support our local businesses rather than going to Amazon, Tesco or the bigger firms because these smaller businesses really need the footfall.

“For example in Southwick Square the greengrocers is doing phenomenal, the post office has just reopened under new ownership, the butchers is great, we’ve got amazing barbers, there is just some really great businesses and we are trying to get people to get down there and support them.”

