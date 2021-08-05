Vistry Homes Ltd has applied for a vehicular access off Tye Lane and emergency access off Avisford Park Road, along with minor highway works for its Avisford Grange site on land east of Tye Lane.

Permission was previously granted for the 175-home development with access from Yapton Lane.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “Highways England have proposals to implement a bypass that would impact upon the consented site access arrangements for the Vistry development.

Residents have ojbected to moving the access of teh Avisford Grance developlent to Tye Lane, Walberton

“Vistry Homes are in a position whereby the approved main point of access is under serious threat of being lost with there being uncertainty as to when this may occur.

“As a result Vistry, its purchasers and its Registered Provider partner require certainty.

“To date this has meant that all activity on site ceased between October 2020 and June 2021, however, this situation cannot continue.”

The statement concludes: “The council now has before it a deliverable and safe solution to the access issues relating to a consented and implemented planning consent for 175 units which has been formulated with the assistance of both WSCC Highways and Highways England.

“The balance tilts significantly in favour of approval in order to secure alternative points of access should they so be required.”

It said if consented the Tye Lane alternative would not automatically be implemented.

“The consent would enure for five years and it is hoped that the A27 Grey Bypass route details would be resolved by then without the need to upgrade the approved Tye Lane emergency access as the main point of access to the site.”

West Sussex County Council’s highways has requested further information about Vistry’s mitigation at A27/Tye Lane and A27/Yapton Lane.

It also asked for Arun District Councils consideration of the developer’s proposals not to implement any potential permission until such a time further details on the A27 Arundel Bypass are available.

One resident said: “Such a proposal if granted would mean the permanent dangers and disruption to the lives of the residents on a daily and permanent basis - for ever.

“Tye Lane is just that - a lane not a road. It is narrow and care must be taken when two vehicles wish to pass each other.

“Tye Lane is completely unsuited for the volume of traffic such a proposal would incur.”

Residents were concerned about the effects on the slip road on and off the A27 leading to Tye Lane and the potential for accidents there.

They said Tye Lane at the Walberton end was very narrow and visibility limited by parked cars and bends in the road and there would be increased traffic through the narrow roads of the village and also Fontwell and Barnham.

Some said the proposal wouldn’t work with the bypass Grey Route and this was based on a contingency plan for an event that might not happen.

Others said the developer knew about the bypass issue before the planning application was ever submitted and others complained of no community engagement.