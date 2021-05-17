Littlehampton’s new community wardens to help reduce ‘nuisance behaviour’ in town

Mick Kendall is the senior warden, assisted by JJ Mootealoo and Jamie Riggs, all of whom took up their roles in April.

Funded by the town council and the Safer Arun Partnership, and working in partnership with Arun District Council, the trio are currently making their way around Littlehampton, getting to know the community.

Speaking about the initiative, chairman of the policy and finance committee, councillor Dr James Walsh, said: “Your community wardens are here to help.

Littlehampton's three new community wardens will aim to help reduce nuisance behavour and offer crime-prevention advice.

“They will provide support to help identify and reduce place-based nuisance behaviour, offer crime prevention and safety advice, and maintain strong working links with community groups and local agencies to promote the interests and concerns of local people.

“They are keen to engage with residents, visitors, and businesses alike so if you see them out and about in your community, please say hello.