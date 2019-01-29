Bognor seafront toilets to be closed and removed less than four months after opening

New public toilets on Bognor Regis’ seafront will have to close and be removed less than four months since they opened.

They were opened to the public in mid October but Arun District Council says that a number of unacceptable defects and issues with the quality of construction have been discovered.

These will lead to early deterioration in the materials and a substantial reduction in the building’s lifespan particularly because it is so close to the sea, according to the council.

A council spokesman added: “The council has made a decision to require the removal of the building as soon as possible and is taking action to protect public funds, therefore no payment for the toilets has been made.

“Once the building is removed, the council will provide temporary facilities during the peak season, pending a permanent solution.”

At a Bognor regeneration sub-committee meeting on Monday night, Phil Hitchins said they could not say much more at this stage because the council’s lawyers would be involved.

Trevor Bence suggested it was good management on the council’s part that it had not handed a penny over to the contractor.