Aldingbourne

AL/141/21/RES: Land North of Lee’s Yard, Lidsey Road, Woodgate. Approval of reserved matters following outline planning permission AL/21/20/OUT for the approval of the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping for 5 No 4-bed dwellings, 14 No 3-bed dwellings & 19 No 2-bed dwellings. This site is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Aldwick

AW/416/21/T: 79 The Fairway. 1 No. Eucalyptus tree - crown reduction back to previous pruning points to leave a height of 12m and spread 10m.

AW/423/21/HH: 1 Coventry Close. Part two storey and part first floor side extension.

Angmering

A/265/21/HH: 34 Mill Road Avenue. Single storey front extension.

Arundel

AB/136/21/PL: Land Adjacent to 18 Queens Lane. Demolition of garage and erection of two dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/277/21/PL: 1 Spencer Street. Conversion of office building into 2 No 1 bedroom dwellings. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Climping

CM/57/21/PL: Climping Campsite, Brookpit Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended Certificate B. Change of use from campsite to 2 No. holiday lets with associated building and landscaping alterations.

East Preston

EP/172/21/PL: Land East Of 1 The Way. Amendments to previous approval EP/16/21/PL to include 1 No. dormer window on West Elevation and hip roof on front elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is not CIL liable as other development.

Felpham

FP/251/21/HH: 5 Davenport Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing lean to.

FP/261/21/HH: 16 Normans Drive. Single storey side/rear extension and conversion of garage with alterations to fenestration and rendering.

FP/267/21/HH: 23 Links Avenue. Single storey flat roof rear extension with associated lantern. Single storey flat roof side porch and erection of a detached garage including demolition of existing garage.

FP/270/21/HH: 21 Poulner Close. First floor side extension over existing garage.

Ford

F/24/21/PL: Wicks Farm, South Yard B, Ford Lane. Single span warehouse. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/382/21/PL: 71 High Street. Refurbish and renew the first and second floors of the existing building to the southern side of the site, with a new build proposal to the northern half of the site, creating a new entrance and entrance stairwell with bicycle and bin storage to the existing ground floor area and a new two storey (1st and 2nd floor) build co-living, 23 bed HMO scheme above, together with the change of use to the former bank (Use Class E) to four commercial units (Use Class E). This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

LU/411/21/PL: 90-91 South Terrace. Change of use from existing leisure use to 10 No. 1-bedroom 1 person supported living apartments, staff office, staff sleepover and associated ancillary facilities to include extension to form new first floor. Alterations to roof space including creation of dormer windows & installation of roof lights. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as flats.

LU/371/21/PL: Holly Tree Cottage, 1A Northway Road. Variation of Condition following grant of LU/284/19/PL relating to Condition no 8 - integration of bat bricks, tiles or tubes amended to include 5 common bird nest boxes within the development.

LU/409/21/A: Tesco Store, Broad Piece. Retrospective application for 1 x LCD Screen and 3 x Pole signs.

Middleton

M/147/21/HH: 19 Elm Drive, Elmer. Single storey rear extension and addition of a storey.

Pagham

P/178/21/OUT: Land West of Pagham Road. Outline application with all matters reserved (except access) for the construction of up to 106 new homes, formation of access onto Pagham Road, new pedestrian and cycle links, the laying out of open space, new strategic landscaping, habitat creation, drainage features and associated ground works and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

Rustington

R/298/21/PL: Land at Rustington Retail Park, New Road. Erection of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class E) with associated parking, service arrangement, landscaping and associated infrastructure. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/127/21/OUT: Land west of Tye Lane. Outline planning application with all matters reserved, other than means of access, for the construction of up to 131 No dwellings (30% affordable homes) and amendment to boundary of garden land to serve adjoining property (resubmission following WA/68/20/OUT). This application affects the character & appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area & is a Departure from the Development Plan.

WA/116/21/PL: Field End House, Avisford Park Road. Variation of condition imposed under WA/53/17/HH relating to conditions 2 (plans) & 3 (materials and finishes) for changes to windows and cladding to elevations.

WA/122/21/HH: Belvedere, London Road, Fontwell. Single storey rear extension.

