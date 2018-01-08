Arun district set for latest local plan consultation

The latest consultation over changes to the Arun Local Plan will begin tomorrow as the 20,000-home vision for the district nears closer to completion.

The key document was scrutinised in a series of public hearings in front of a government inspector in September.

The hearings, attended by Arun District Council, developers and residents, saw numerous changes proposed to the housing and economic growth blueprint.

The six-week consultation, which will run until Friday, February 23, is to seek views solely on the changes proposed in light of the hearings.

Supporting documentation for the consultation as well as the form for making comments can be found at www.arun.gov.uk/current-consultations.

Representations can be submitted using the council’s online consultation system at http://arun.objective.co.uk/portal

They can also be sent by email to localplan@arun.gov.uk or by post to Planning Policy and Conservation, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LF.

Once the consultation closes, all the responses will be passed to the inspector, Mark Dakeyne, so he can prepare his final report. This is expected in April.

The council asked residents not to repeat representations made at an earlier consultation stage as the inspector will already have copies of them.

For more information, call 01903 737500 or email localplan@arun.gov.uk

Arun was criticised by the public at the September hearings for what residents said was a confusing consultation process.

The inspector, however, ruled the council had met its legal duties.