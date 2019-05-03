Arun District Council election results: Live updates

The Arun District Council election results are due to be announced today (Friday, May 3).

The ballot paper count started at Arun Leisure Centre in Felpham Way just after 11.30 this morning, after voters took to the polls yesterday (Thursday).

The results have started to come in as of 2pm, with all 54 seats up for election.

RESULTS:

BEACH WARD:

Daniel Purchese (LD) 833

James Walsh (LD) 945

Turnout: 37.99%

ALDWICK EAST:

Hugh Coster (Independent) 1086

Anthony Dixon (Independent) 1089

Turnout: 43.58%

YAPTON

Joshua Jones (LD) 550

Amanda Worne (LD) 800

Turnout: 30.98%

BROOKFIELD:

Christopher Blanchard-Cooper (LD) 1376

Billy Blanchard-Cooper(LD) 1401

Turnout: 28.53%

FELPHAM EAST:

David Edwards (Conservative) 698

Paul English (Conservative) 725

Turnout: 25.95%

HOTHAM:

Jeanette Chapman (LD) 340

Steve Goodheart (Independent) 415

Turnout: 26.65%

ALDWICK WEST:

Claire Needs (LD) 595

Martin Smith (LD) 722

Turnout: 36.11%

FELPHAM WEST:

Gillian Madeley (Conservative) 747

Elaine Stainton (Conservative) 693

Turnout: 28.38%

RUSTINGTON WEST:

Jamie Bennett (LD) 1226

Pauline Gregory (LD) 1281

William Tilbrook (LD) 1128

Turnout: 37.14%