Arun District Council election results: Live updates

The Arun District Council election results are due to be announced today (Friday, May 3).
The ballot paper count started at Arun Leisure Centre in Felpham Way just after 11.30 this morning, after voters took to the polls yesterday (Thursday).
The results have started to come in as of 2pm, with all 54 seats up for election.
RESULTS:
BEACH WARD:
Daniel Purchese (LD) 833
James Walsh (LD) 945
Turnout: 37.99%
ALDWICK EAST:
Hugh Coster (Independent) 1086
Anthony Dixon (Independent) 1089
Turnout: 43.58%
YAPTON
Joshua Jones (LD) 550
Amanda Worne (LD) 800
Turnout: 30.98%
BROOKFIELD:
Christopher Blanchard-Cooper (LD) 1376
Billy Blanchard-Cooper(LD) 1401
Turnout: 28.53%
FELPHAM EAST:
David Edwards (Conservative) 698
Paul English (Conservative) 725
Turnout: 25.95%
HOTHAM:
Jeanette Chapman (LD) 340
Steve Goodheart (Independent) 415
Turnout: 26.65%
ALDWICK WEST:
Claire Needs (LD) 595
Martin Smith (LD) 722
Turnout: 36.11%
FELPHAM WEST:
Gillian Madeley (Conservative) 747
Elaine Stainton (Conservative) 693
Turnout: 28.38%
RUSTINGTON WEST:
Jamie Bennett (LD) 1226
Pauline Gregory (LD) 1281
William Tilbrook (LD) 1128
Turnout: 37.14%