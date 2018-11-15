Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller urges young people of Sussex to ‘rise up’

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller is urging the young people of Sussex to ‘rise up’ and ‘swamp’ their local MPs to end the chaos of Brexit.

Miller, who went to school in Eastbourne, spoke at Hurstpierpoint College and Littlehampton Academy on Tuesday evening.

Gina Miller speaking at Hurstpierpoint College on Tuesday evening

She told students to swamp their local MPs with phone calls, emails and letters, demanding that they scrutinise Brexit.

She said: “People say that you get the politicians you deserve. Well, I look at the current crop and ask what did we do wrong, to deserve this lot?

“You are the people who we’re relying on to remind us of our consciences, to remind us about the human values we seem to have lost in this country.

“The foundations this country was built on, of empathy, integrity, individual and collective responsibility, seem to have been worn away. And you young people are going to have to rebuild those foundations.”

Miller rose to national prominence following her successful legal challenge to the executive triggering of Brexit’s Article 50.

Following that legal campaign she received death threats and even had a ‘bounty’ placed on her life on social media.

She was speaking at Hurstpierpoint College at a celebration of her new book, Rise: Life lessons in Speaking Out, Standing Tall & Leading the Way. This led her to deliver her assessment of the current state of British politics.

Miller said she remains convinced that the economic impact of Brexit is still not fully understood.

She told students: “I talk to so many business people who, behind closed doors, are absolutely panicking.

“They’re not telling people the full story because they are afraid of being attacked like I was, but in private they have no idea how they’re going to cope.”

She also offered some inside knowledge on the political motives behind some of the UK’s leading pro-Brexit politicians.

She said: “I know all of the leading figures on both sides of the Brexit campaign. And let me tell you, nobody, absolutely nobody thought ‘Leave’ would win. That’s why there wasn’t a plan – nobody thought we needed one!”

