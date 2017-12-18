PICTURES: Worthing delights in late-night shopping extravaganza

Nothing says Christmas spirit like mulled wine, late-night shopping and... a robot?

Crowds packed Montague Place in Worthing on Thursday as shoppers got into the festive mood.

Kicking off at 4pm, guests were treated to laser shows, fireworks and, of course, a visit from Santa.

The evening was organised by Worthing Town Centre Initiative.

Also on the bill was an appearance from Titan the Robot, who delighted crowds with his futuristic singing and dancing.

