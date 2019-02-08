Linda Barker took this wonderful snap of Lancing College during an early morning walk by the River Adur

Pictures from Littlehampton and beyond – our readers’ brilliant photos

Our readers have been out and about snapping some spectacular shots of our wonderful wildlife lovely landscapes across the area.

These brilliant pictures have been captured by our readers across the Herald and Gazette patch. Make sure you send us your snaps. You can also have a look at some of the houses and apartments which are on the market across the area.

Sue Barnett took this photo of Worthing Pier on a chilly evening
Eddie Mitchell took this picture of Shoreham Harbour at sunrise
Alessandra Patton snapped this close-up shot of a Eurasian jay at Pulborough Brooks
Jane Cosham, of Hawkins Crescent, Shoreham, took this lovely landscape shot by the River Adur
