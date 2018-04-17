PICTURES: East Preston and Kingston spring show

East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society was blessed with a bright, sunny and warm morning for its spring show.

Organisers said it was the perfect weather for people taking part in this year’s show at the Conservative Hall, in Sea Road, East Preston, on Saturday afternoon.

Entries at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Societys spring show

Secretary Celia Buckley said: “As you would expect, the classes included varieties of daffodils, tulips, polyanthus, vases of wallflowers, spring flowering shrubs, handsome orchids, house plants and vegetables.

“Also keenly contested are a good number of cookery classes.

“With the doors opening at 2pm, the Conservative Hall was soon filled with exhibitors keen to see how their entries had been judged and many visitors and friends enjoyed the afternoon.

“There was an excellent cake stall, a raffle and teas.”

Cup winners were David Stubbings, Kenyon Cup; John Frake, Molly Secretan Cup; Diana Buckley, Spring Bowl; Christina Goodwyn, Spring Cup and Tulip Cup.

Other first prize winners were Peter Algar, Wendy Baker, Celia Buckley, Primrose Buckley, Colin Crane, Caroline Frake, Sarah Hill, Jane Lines, Carol Longman, Trevor Longman, Stasha

Martin, Amanda O’Shea and Alison Wilkinson.

Visit www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs for more information.