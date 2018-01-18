PICTURES: Cousin’s quest to rediscover town’s most famous greengrocer

The cousin of a locally-famous greengrocer wants to find out more about his family. David Ménage moved to Meadowside in Angmering in 2007 – two years after his cousin Bertram Ménage passed away aged 85.

Bertram was best known for running the Ménage greengrocers in The Street, Rustington, for 30 years, and was president of the Rustington Royal British Legion branch.

An air gunner during the Second World War, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his courage during 83 operations over Germany and was president of the Royal Air Forces’ Association Littlehampton branch from 1995 to 2003.

David, 73, would like to be reunited with Bertram’s relatives and hoped a memorial could be erected for him.

He said: “He was such a huge part of the community.”

To get in touch with David, call 01903 786 515.

David Menage wants to contact people who new his cousin Bertrand Menage who was well known in the Rustington area. Contributed picture. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.