‘Yoga helps me when I’m upside down under a kitchen sink’

A Littlehampton plumber has credited a yoga class with helping her to do her job better.

Melissa Hubbard has been attending a yoga class in East Preston for around four years, having joined as a way to improve her flexibility.

She said: “My favourite yoga pose is the shoulder stand or ‘Sarvangasana’, and is designed to help your core. The fact that I’m resting on my head, has similarities when I’m upside down under a kitchen sink changing pipe work.

“Keeping my body as supple and flexible as possible is an important part of being a plumber.

“I often find myself doubled up under a bath and wonder if I’d be able to carry on if it wasn’t for the downward dog yoga position or ‘Adho mukha svanasana’, I do in class.

“Another favourite yoga pose is the tree pose or Vriksasana. This helps stretch the thighs, torso and shoulders, all of which I use on a regular basis when replacing basins, sinks and WCs.”

Jill, Melissa’s yoga teacher, said: “Melissa has been attending my class for almost five years and has made great progress through her enthusiasm, dedication and good nature.

“Yoga can help her avoid the physical problems and limitations often experienced by plumbers.”