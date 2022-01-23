The scene of the fire at Bramber, Steyning. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-220123-084018001

Worthing, Haywards Heath and Steyning firefighters tackle late-night house blaze

A fire broke out at a house in Steyning late last night (Saturday, January 22).

By Richard Gladstone
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 9:03 am

Firefighters from Steyning, Worthing and Haywards Heath attended the scene in Castle Lane, Bramber just before 10.30pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said via Twitter that East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service offered assistance and that crews from East Preston and Lancing were also at the scene.

It added that the incident was scaled down just before 2.30am this morning (Sunday, January 23), where remaining crews were checking for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

All crews had left the scene by 8.30am this morning.

