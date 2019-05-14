Worthing eatery announces shock closure

A Worthing eatery that opened in the town last year has announced it plans to close.

Cactus Kitchen Gals opened in High Street last June, becoming Worthing's first vegan eatery.

Cactus Kitchen Gals

In a Facebook post yesterday (May 13), the owners announced the sad decision to close for the 'foreseeable future', citing family issues.

The post said the eatery will be closed for the rest of week, before a final opening at the weekend - Saturday (May 18) from 12pm to 9pm and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.

It also confirmed the social media workshop will still be going ahead today (May 14) and the Cactus Kitchen Gals will still be attending the Brighton Summer Festival with Rosina Makes.

Private cake orders will still be made and the post said the owners will still have capacity for more celebration cakes and encouraged anybody interested in private events or booking the space for a private dinner to get in touch.

The post said: "Thank you all so much for all of your support and custom, because without you guys I wouldn’t have made it this far.

"This isn't the end of Cactus Kitchen Gals, but for the foreseeable future I need to put myself and my family first."

Read about the Cactus Kitchen Gals' opening here: Worthing’s first vegan eatery to open its doors