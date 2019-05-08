Woman suffers 'life-changing injuries' after being hit by train at Ferring level crossing

A woman has suffered 'life-changing injuries' after being hit by a train at Ferring level crossing.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said officers were called to the tracks close to Goring-on-Sea yesterday (May 7) shortly after 5pm, following reports of a casualty.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene, said the spokesman, before she was taken to hospital with 'life-changing' injuries.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, the spokesman added.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews were joined by the air ambulance service, but the woman was taken by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The tragic incident caused travel disruption as replacement buses were used after the closure of the lines between Worthing and Littlehampton.

A spokesman for Southern Rail said: "While the emergency services attended the scene, we helped passengers on their way by setting up ticket acceptance with Brighton and Hove and Stagecoach local buses. We also brought in rail replacement buses to run between Littlehampton and Worthing.

"The lines reopened at 18.10 but there was severe disruption until 20:10. Further delays continued to individual services until around 22.00."

