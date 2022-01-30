Why Sussex has some of Britain's most upmarket seaside towns that don't get depressing in winter - according to the Telegraph

In a recent study published by the Telegraph, coastal sales across the country are reported to be up 19 per cent in 2021 compared to the five-year average and have more than tripled (up 217 per cent) in the south east, according to new data from Knight Frank.

'Extensive analysis' by the national newspaper and the Savilles found 20 of the best all-season seaside spots in Britain - three of which are right here in Sussex.

Bexhill-on-Sea has been described as a 'fine example of an historic town where coast and culture meet' and the Telegraph cites the De La Warr Pavillion, the farmers market and the variety of hobbies and activities available as reasons behind the growth of the town's house prices.

Chichester Harbour. Picture by Derek Martin

Average house prices sits at £327,999, up 21 per cent over the last five years.

Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester, has been described as the 'up-and-coming' end of the Witterings.

This, the paper said, is due to 'a seemingly constant stream of new ventures opening such as The Goat coffee bar and the much-loved restaurant Billy's of the Beach', the latter being called 'the place to be'.

The popular Lamb pub also gets an honourable mention with its live music and garden.

The average house price is £546,010, up 36 per cent.

Pevensey, between Eastbourne and Bexhill, is yet another Sussex village steeped in history. With its Roman Castle, battlements and dungeons and Observatory Science Centre - residents can't be short of exciting days out.

The average house prices is £375,115, up 36 per cent in the past five years.