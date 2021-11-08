The Littlehampton Remembrance Sunday parade will gather adjacent to the town clock in the High Street at 10.30am, aiming to set off around 10.45am on Sunday.

Shortly after, at 11am, a short service including the laying of the wreaths and a two-minute silence will be held at the war memorial. The parade will then move to St Mary’s Church where another service will take place.

Speaking about the event, chair of the community resources committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “We are pleased that this year we can all come together to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK. November 11 2018. The Littlehampton Remembrance Sunday parade and service at the Littlehampton war memorial. Photo by Scott Ramsey

“It is always good to see our veterans, uniformed groups, and members of the public unite for the Littlehampton’s Remembrance Day parade and service.”

The council has also said any veteran can join in with the parade. Anyone who would be interested in doing so can obtain a copy of the parade orders by visiting the Littlehampton Town Council website, calling 01903 732063, emailing [email protected] or from the reception at the Manor House, Church Street.

Beach Road, Maltravers Road, St Catherine’s Road, East Street (junction with Church Street), Church Street, and New Road will all be affected by closures from 10.30am until around 11.15am due to the parade and the service, and for the return parade, Church Street will be closed from Fitzalan roundabout to East Street between 11.50am and 12.30pm with a short closure at the East Street crossing to allow the parade to pass into the High Street.