West Sussex choirs are reunited after 18 months apart

Rock Choir members from Arun Valley, Billingshurst, Worthing, Chichester, Horsham and Horley came together for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

During the height of lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online as members – who are also known as ‘rockies’ – learnt and rehearsed through Zoom and YouTube sessions.

A spokesperson from the choir said, “The community spirit of Rock Choir really flourished during this time, and local ‘rockies’ maintained vital connections with their fellow singers by organising online charity events, quizzes and a host of social activities - providing a life-line to those isolated by the covid pandemic.

Rock Choir members. Picture from Rock Choir SUS-211031-162124001

“As most restrictions have now been lifted, Rock Choir is able to gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together for the first time in 18 months.

“The new Autumn term will give Rock Choir members the chance to learn four new, specially-arranged songs including the uplifting ‘Make your own kind of music’ by Paloma Faith.”

In addition to the live rehearsals, Rock Choir - who have groups across the country - is giving those who prefer, or need, to remain isolated the opportunity to take part in the Autumn term with the launch of their national online choir.

Members can learn the songs from home and rejoin the live choirs whenever they are ready to do so.

Local Rock Choir leader Sarah Hollick said, “It has been such a joyful experience hearing the ‘rockies’ sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart.

“Our members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring.

“Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special.

“We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, creator and creative director for Rock Choir, has also highlighted the importance of group singing and the positive impact it can have on someone’s mental health and wellbeing.

She said, “I am overjoyed that our ‘rockies’ have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again. It’s been a long and emotional 18 months waiting for this moment to happen.

“I am so proud of all the Rock Choir members and my dedicated Rock Choir team who passionately led our choirs with the love, energy and positivity that Rock Choir is famous for.

“Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part.