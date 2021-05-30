Walkers warned over reports of 'predatory animal' in Patching

A 'safety warning' which appeared on a path in the Angmering Park Estate said there had been reports of 'mutilated livestock and deer' in the area.

The sign speculates that the incidents could be the work of a 'large cat' or another 'predatory animal'.

It reads: "There has been reports of mutilated livestock and deer in the area. As a precaution, please keep to open ground and have your dogs on a lead.

Dog walker stock image

"Please report any sightings of anything unusual there may [be] a large cat or predatory animal in the area."