Tribute to chairman of Littlehampton Twinning Association: ‘He was a true gentleman’

David Twinn, chairman of Littlehampton Twinning Association, passed away peacefully on March 8, surrounded by his family.

He was 75 years old.

He and his wife, Nina, 73, had celebrated their 50th golden wedding anniversary in August.

Nina said: “He was a true gentleman, always showing enthusiasm, dedication and passion for his family and his community.”

Nina said David was diagnosed with lung cancer last year. He was nursed at home before moving to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing, where he died.

David was born in Cambridge. He attended the local boys high school, before going onto study classics at Durham University.

His interest and love for archaeology, history, literature, travel and languages remained with him throughout his life.

He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1973 and went on to have a successful career involving positions with many international businesses based in Germany, Africa, France and Spain. This culminated in him becoming senior vice president of Sony Music Entertainment Europe.

David and Nina lived abroad and David became fluent in Spanish, German and French.

They moved to East Street, Littlehampton, in 1991 and once retired, David immersed himself within the community, becoming involved with the twinning association.

Nina said: “It was the cream tea events, fish and chip quiz nights, race nights, manning the stall at the town show and enthusiasm for the shuffle board that he particularly loved.

“He was also a valued member of Littlehampton Local History Society and Research Group and was on the committee for Friends of Littlehampton Museum Group.”