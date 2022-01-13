A spokesperson for the Wave said: “The multi-use pool will remain closed for the rest of the day while the water is put through the filtration cycle.

“All lessons will be going ahead in the main pool with extra teachers in the water to assist so please attend your lesson as normal.

“This will slightly affect the opening times of the main pool so please check with reception if you are planning to swim this evening.”

Littlehampton Wave Centre. Pic Steve Robards