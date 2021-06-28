Still time to sign up for family fun run to support Sussex children’s charity

The charity provides education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is

to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

The run is taking place on Sunday July 4 at beautiful Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath, and has something for all ages and abilities with Mini Mile, 5k and 10k events.

Chailey Heritage Run SUS-210628-121803001

This Covid safe charity event is one of the first family friendly running events to be happening in Sussex and has been carefully planned to provide a great day out whilst observing all the ongoing safety requirements.

Every penny will go to Chailey Heritage Foundation. This is the most important fundraising event of the year for the charity and the funds will go towards a new music room.

While the energetic members of the family are running, you can enjoy the circus performers, face painting, delicious coffee and food then still be at the finish line in time to cheer them home.

A spokesperon for the charity said; “While everything else is still cancelled this is the perfect opportunity for you and your family to blow away the cobwebs, dust off the trainers and raise some money for a fantastic cause in the beautiful Sussex countryside.

To book, go to www.bookings.chf.org.uk/focus10k/. You must register by Wednesday 5pm.