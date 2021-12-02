Chloe Dayneswood will be taking part in the St Barnabas House South Downs Trek on March 26, 2022, with her cousin Natasha Roberts, in memory of Ben Millard.

She has previously completed a 67km trek through the foothills of the Himalayas in October 2018, raising just over £6,000, and held a event at Field Place with her Worthing cousins in May 2017, where a total of £13,934.90 was raised in the raffle in memory of four family members cared for at the hospice.

Chloe said: “It’s time for another challenge and an opportunity to raise vital funds for St Barnabas to continue the amazing work they do.”

Ben Millard and Chloe Dayneswood were together for eight years before he died at the age of 39

Chloe grew up in Worthing and Ben lived in Crawley until they moved to Littlehampton together. They were married in 2013 and on July 20, 2016, Ben was diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 cancer at the age of 39. Two days later, St Barnabas House became home.

Chloe said: “They provided Ben with the most amazing care whilst he fought bravely. St Barnabas cared for us both as we tried to process everything and spend precious time together.”

Ben passed away on August 14, 2016, just three weeks after his diagnosis and a month before his 40th birthday.

Chloe said: “Ben and I were together for eight years and married for three. We didn’t have as long as we had hoped to have together but it was eight lovely and magical years.”

They spent most of his last three weeks in St Barnabas House, which enabled them to have precious time together.

Chloe said: “I don’t know how we would have got through that horrendous time without them. The care team at St Barnabas House are amazing, I’d even describe them as angels.

“We were at the hospice for the worst possible reason but we still smiled and chuckled every single day because of them. They made every day easier.

“I stayed in the family room at night, I had a sofa bed in the room, but it wasn’t close enough, so I slept on the chair at his bedside. It didn’t matter if I was comfortable or not, I just wanted to be close to him. The team noticed, so they pulled in a hospital bed right next to Ben’s, so I could sleep right by his side.

“It’s the little things like this that make me so grateful for St Barnabas House. They gave us the best gift, they gave us time together. They treated us like people, as a family, not just a patient.

“When we were at the hospice, it was a really hot summer and Ben was struggling with the heat and craving ice pops, so every day the nurses would come in with his ice pop. Nothing was ever too much hassle, they are amazing.”

The hospice’s bereavement service was ‘so valuable’ and Chloe attended some bereavement services, where she found it helped to be with people going through a similar situation.

Chloe said: “Ben had such a positive outlook on life and he was adamant that he wanted to give back to St Barnabas House. In his final few days, he set me a challenge, a mission, to fundraise for them to help keep their services going. I hate the thought of St Barnabas not being there for people like us in the future, so I do all I can to raise vital funds.

“Shortly after Ben passed away, I signed up for a 67km trek in India. We, as a family, have done all sorts since then, including a raffle that raised over £13,000, in addition to the £13,000 on my JustGiving page. Everything we do is in Ben’s memory, and I hope we continue to make him proud.”

To sponsor Chloe, visit www.justgiving.com/ourbenmillard