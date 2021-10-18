Hundreds turned up to take in the awe-inspiring display which was impressively set to music, with John Lennon, Soft Cell and the Human League being some of the artist featured.

Take a look at our video for the elegant display with John Lennon's Imagine playing.

At the event there was also a large fun fair, a music stage where bands played unit 10.30pm and plenty of food and drinks stalls.

Selsey Fireworks got off with a bang!