Royal Blood forced to reschedule and cancel some shows on European tour

Royal Blood by Joeseth Carter

Spokesman James Heward said: “The duo’s shows in Swansea and Paris have been rescheduled as early as possible and will now happen later in March. The Milan show will now take place in June. It has proven impossible to reschedule the gigs in Germany, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, so unfortunately these dates are all cancelled.

“Ticket holders for cancelled shows should contact their point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will also be available to fans who can’t make the rescheduled dates in Swansea, Paris and Milan.

“All other UK and European shows from Antwerp (March 22nd) through to Dublin (April 5th) are unaffected.”

Royal Blood - Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – said in a statement: “This is a message that we really hoped we would not have to write, but due to the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions in some countries we are having to make some changes to our 2022 tour. We are so sorry to miss out on playing these shows for you. We hope you understand the position we are in, and we will be back to play for you as soon as we are able to.”

Royal Blood’s upcoming UK and European headline tour now runs as below, with support at all dates (except for Milan) from The Amazons. Please see their website for ticket details and a list of their full international tour dates.

MARCH 2022

19th – Swansea, Arena (RESCHEDULED)

21st – Paris, Le Zenith (RESCHEDULED)

22nd – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

23rd – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

25th – Bournemouth, International Centre

26th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th – London, The O2

APRIL 2022

1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena

2nd – Manchester, AO Arena

3rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

5th – Dublin, 3Arena

JUNE 2022