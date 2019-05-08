Royal Baby: First pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son

The first pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn baby son have been released.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented their newborn son to the world, with Meghan declaring: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”

As they both laughed, Harry said: ‘I don’t know who he gets that from.’

The duchess added: “He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”