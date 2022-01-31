Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

Road closures: five for Arun drivers this week

• A27, from 9.30am January 31 to 8pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell western roundabout to Yapton Lane, diversion route for off network closure of Lake Lane Barnham works for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham to Worthing, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm February 7 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway Arundel, portable signal works for Openreach.