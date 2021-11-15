Crowds gathered in the town yesterday for the annual service, honouring those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other wars since.

The occasion was marked with a parade and a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial.

Joined by the chairman and standard bearer from the Royal British Legion, Arundel' s mayor, the town clerk and staff from the Town Hall observed a two-minute silence to commemerate the fallen.

Remembrance Sunday service in Arundel. Picture by Charlie Waring

The mayor, Tony Hunt, said: "Thank you to our Town Cryer and Deputy Mayor Angela Standing and to everyone else who contributed to the organisation of this year's Remembrance Sunday service.

"What a relief it was to have a proper well-attended service again after last year's attenuated event, and I think that everyone who attended felt that same sense."

Remembrance Sunday service in Arundel. Picture by Charlie Waring

Crowds at the Remembrance Sunday service in Arundel. Picture by Charlie Waring