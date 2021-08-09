£1million for education and gift of land as developer starts work in Yapton

Dandara is also gifting additional land to expand the grounds of Yapton CE Primary School.

As part of Dandara’s Paddock View legal (S106) agreement, the housebuilder will invest £1,130,809 into the local economy in the village, with the majority of the funds used to contribute to the improvement of local primary and secondary education provision.

The remaining funds will be used to support local infrastructure, fire and rescue services and the local library.

Dandara's legal agreement includes £1million for education and land for Yapton primary

The housebuilder has begun construction on its development of homes on North End Road.

Paddock View will deliver 108 homes in total, including 32 affordable properties.

The development recently launched off-plan, whereby potential purchasers can reserve a home early so as not to avoid disappointment, with first residents expected to move into their new homes in December.

The homes are available with the Help to Buy government backed scheme.

Paddock View will also incorporate open space provision consisting of parks, cycle and footpaths providing links to wider surrounds.

Richard Matthews, managing director at Dandara Southern, said: “It’s great to have started works at Paddock View and we look forward to bringing a range of affordable homes to Yapton – helping local buyers to get on to the property ladder, as well as attracting buyers to live in this fantastic community.

“The S106 Agreement will directly benefit the local community in and around Yapton, improving education and facilities in the local area. It’s great to be able to benefit the local economy and the community beyond our own residents.”