‘Outstanding achievement’ as Worthing primary school sees ‘vast improvement’ in SATs scores

A Worthing primary school is ‘delighted’ to have seen a ‘vast improvement’ in its Key Stage 2 SATs scores, with its performance now ranking above average both nationally and in West Sussex.

The Laurels Primary School in Winterbourne Way, Worthing, is now 16 per cent above the national average for the number of children who achieved the expected standard score in reading, writing and maths, a school spokesman said.

The spokesman said the results were ‘testament to the hard work and dedication of the school community, including staff, parents, governors and students’.

The results show that 86 per cent of pupils at The Laurels achieved the expected standard in reading – which is 13 per cent more than the national average, while 86 per cent achieved the expected standard in maths – seven per cent more than the national average.

The school has shown significant improvement from last year, when figures from the Department for Education found it was ‘well below average’ in terms of reading, writing and maths.

Compared with last year, its results have increased an average of 21 per cent across all areas, a school spokesman said.

Sue Marooney, the chief executive of the Durrington Multi-Academy Trust and executive headteacher of Durrington High School, said to make these improvements in such a short amount of time was an ‘outstanding achievement’.

Headteacher Charlotte Bull said: “We are excited, delighted and proud of our results which demonstrate an enormous improvement in a very short time.

“The data truly reflects the dedication, effort and commitment of all our children and staff over the last year.

“We are very grateful to our wonderful school community for their support with the necessary changes that have been made.

“This has made such a difference to our children’s achievements and the results show what happens when a community works together.”

Tom Edwards, a teacher who has transformed teaching and learning in year six, said: “We are incredibly proud of our results and the children; these results reflect the hard work, commitment and dedication of our children over the last year.”

