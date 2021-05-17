Out of Bounds in Rustington to open huge new adventure nets experience this week

This is the activity centre’s eight attraction, and it features giant, bouncy nets with super-fast slides, treehouses, tunnels, and ball zones, which are all suspended in the air.

It is situated next to the main Out Of Bounds building and overlooks Rustington Golf Course.

Charlotte Langmead, Out Of Bounds owner, said: “In the same way our soft play is perfect for families with very young children wanting a fun and active time, adventure nets will massively appeal to families whose children are perhaps beyond soft play, but the whole family still wish to enjoy a physical and unique activity together.

Huge new adventure nets open at Out of Bounds in Rustington this week

“There are only a few of these in the country, so we are really excited to be bringing this incredible and fun activity to those within our local community, throughout the whole county and beyond.

“Out of Bounds is all about providing interactive, healthy, and challenging fun for everyone from the young, to the young at heart. “Last year we introduced our outdoor jumping pillows, which has proven really popular with pre-schoolers and has also been a perfect after-school treat.”

The adventure nets will be open from Friday (May 21) at at the centre in Golfers Lane.

Booking is available now online. Prices are £12 for children aged four and five, and £15 for adults and children six and over. Sessions are every hour from 10am and each session is one hour. Outdoor activities will continue in all weather conditions.

