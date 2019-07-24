New bar set to open in Worthing town centre

A new bar seems set to open in one of Worthing’s nightlife hotspots.

An application was submitted to Worthing Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol and provide entertainment at a bar called Pink Café, which is planned to open in 38-42 Portland Road, Worthing.

A new cocktail bar is set to open in Portland Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Read more:

Rustington pupils paint 'stunning' pebbles for 57 people buried at 'forgotten graveyard'

The building, which is on the same road as the Manuka and Libertine bars, was formerly an Eastern European supermarket.

The application was submitted by Pink Café Ltd. It is understood that the company owners also run The Woods Burger Kitchen, which is also in Portland Road.

According to the licencing application, which is posted in the window of the building, the alcohol serving hours being sought are 11am to 10pm on Sunday, 11am to 11.30pm on Monday to Thursday and 11am to 1.30am the following morning on Friday and Saturday.

The period for members of the public to voice their opinions about the application ended on Tuesday.

On Monday, February 4, planning permission was granted by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee to turn the shop into a ‘restaurant/café with no primary cooking’.