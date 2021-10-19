Littlehampton Academy blazers are in stock, following an appeal by parents, along with uniform from other schools in the town.

The swap shop was set up at Morrisons Littlehampton by local councillors, working in conjunction with the store’s community champion Alison Whitburn.

Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn, left, with volunteers at the first school uniform swap, held on August 25

Alison said: “I was so pleased how it went the first time. And now we’ve had Littlehampton Acadamy blazers given by customers – that was one of the things people were asking for.”

The plan is to continue the swap shop periodically, depending on demand, with the next one planned outside Morrisons in Littlehampton from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, October 27.