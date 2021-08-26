Littlehampton Skate Jam: See some of the action from official opening of Littlehampton Skatepark

Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy went along to watch the action in the sunshine yesterday and said the tricks were ‘awesome’.
The delayed official opening comes two years after the Sea Road skatepark was completed and made available for use. Organiser Maverick Industries said it was an amazing event and thanked Littlehampton Town Council, Arun District Council and everyone who turned up to ride.
Littlehampton Skate Jam, the official opening of Littlehampton Skatepark, two years after it was finished and made available for use. Pictures: Steve Robards SR2108261
