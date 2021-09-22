Littlehampton Scouting icon and community leader: Plaque paying tribute to Tony Squires unveiled
A commemorative plaque has been unveiled in memory of a former Littlehampton Scouting icon and community leader.
Tony Squires, who died in April 2020, served with 5th Littlehampton Sea Scouts from 1977, initially as a member of the group’s committee. He then became involved in the Cub Scout group, before becoming a handyman in his later years.
Tony was also a long-serving town and district councillor, as well as a former Littlehampton mayor.
To honour his long service the Sea Scout group, based in Lineside Way, Wick, has unveiled a plaque at its Gordon Hall premises.
The commemoration, which took place during the group’s annual meeting on Saturday, was attended by Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb, Tony’s widow Wendy Squires, dignitaries from Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council, and families and young people who are part of the group.
Kester Riley, group Scout leader, said: “Tony was a true gentleman, a kind, compassionate and selfless man who touched so many lives, forever offering help and support to those that needed it.
“Tony set a great example for all those who met him. He devoted more than 40 years to Scouting and did so much for the town of Littlehampton. Everyone remembers him very fondly and we are grateful for all he did.”
The annual meeting also included long service awards being presented to Scout leaders Claire Frostick and Zachary Matzen, who have been an integral part of running the Scout section, teaching life and adventure skills to boys and girls aged 10 to 14 for a combined total of 20 years.
There was live music from Bognor Regis performer Dave Harris and a children’s show from Clumsy Entertainment, as well as the opportunity to have a go at crate stacking, one of the many activities enjoyed by Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.
Kester added: “We were so lucky the sun shone on our special day, with more than 200 people from the local community, including the local MP and town and district representatives.
“It was fantastic to see all the families enjoying themselves and we used this opportunity to thank those who do so much for us as a group and invest their free time into the next generation.
“After the Covid-19 pandemic, this was a much-needed release for all.”
The 5th Littlehampton group is the only Sea Scouts in Littlehampton, running an action-packed programme of water-based Scouting activities. It has three sections, Beavers, Cubs and Sea Scouts, providing activities for young people aged six to 14.