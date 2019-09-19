Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station needs you!

Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station is looking for outgoing and reliable volunteers to join its friendly support team.

The station is right in the heart of Littlehampton, on Fisherman’s Quay, and is run entirely by volunteers from the community.

There is a range of roles, from shop volunteers to boathouse guides.

Nick White, lifeboat operations manager, said: “You can help save lives at sea without getting on a lifeboat. Our support team are all volunteers who come from all walks of life and play such an important role at our lifeboat station.

“Full training will be given for all roles. If you think you can spare a few hours or know someone who can, please do get in touch. It would be great to hear from you.”

Shop volunteers serve customers and sort stock in the small but busy shop. Regular half-day slots, either weekdays or weekends, are available.

Collection box volunteers give a few hours a month, collecting donation boxes from pubs, shops, clubs and restaurants in the area. The role includes emptying boxes, counting donations, issuing receipts and keeping in contact with the host establishments.

Boathouse guides show visitors round the busy lifeboat station, answering questions and telling visitors about the work of the RNLI.

Event volunteers give a few hours a month, helping out at events in the area.

If you are interested in any of the roles, or would like to give your time in another way, email info@littlehamptonlifeboat.org.uk.